Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Rashid Khan Climbs to Top Spot

Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Rashid Khan grabs first place in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race after a two wicket-haul in his match against Mumbai Indians
(Photo: BCCI)
Gujarat Titans moved to the second place in the IPL 2023 points table after defeating Mumbai Indians by 55 runs on 25 April at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Rashid Khan from the Gujarat team took two wickets in the match to climb to the top spot in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race with a total of 14 wickets this season.
In his seven outings this season, Rashid has completed three wickets hauls twice - in the game against Delhi Capitals on 4 April and then a 3/37 against KKR on 9 April.
1. Rashid Khan (GT) - 14 wickets (7 matches)
2. Mohammed Siraj (RCB) - 13 wickets (7 matches)
3. Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) - 13 wickets (7 matches)
4. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 12 wickets (7 matches)
5. Tushar Deshpande (CSK) - 12 wickets (7 matches)
Mohammed Siraj is at second place in the IPL 2023 purple cap standings with 13 wickets and Arshdeep Singh occupies the third position with 13 wickets.
Yuzvendra Chahal retains the fourth position with 12 wickets followed by Tushar Deshpande in the fifth place with 12 wickets.
