Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Rashid Khan Climbs to Top Spot

Gujarat Titans moved to the second place in the IPL 2023 points table after defeating Mumbai Indians by 55 runs on 25 April at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rashid Khan from the Gujarat team took two wickets in the match to climb to the top spot in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race with a total of 14 wickets this season.

In his seven outings this season, Rashid has completed three wickets hauls twice - in the game against Delhi Capitals on 4 April and then a 3/37 against KKR on 9 April.