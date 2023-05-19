Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Mohammed Siraj at Spot 8 After RCB vs SRH Match

According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, the match 65 was played between the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets and are now at position 4 in the IPL 2023 Points Table. Also, RCB have made it to the last spot of the playoffs by surpassing Mumbai Indians.

SRH on the other hand have been pushed down to the bottom of the points table after losing the match 65 against RCB.