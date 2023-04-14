Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: GT Bowlers Dominate With Rashid & Joseph in Top 5

Gujarat Titans defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on 13 April. Hardik Pandya's team won their third match and climbed to the third position in the IPL points table.

Titans' prized asset, Rashid Khan, took one wicket in this match, which took him to the second position with nine wickets in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race.

In his first match against Chennai Super Kings on 31 March, the Afghan spinner took two wickets. Rashid then added to his tally with two more wickets against Delhi Capitals, while in his third match against Kolkata Knight Riders, he picked up the first hat-trick of the season.