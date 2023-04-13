IPL 2023: A Return to Normalcy for GT Bowlers, as PBKS Score Only 153/8

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans restricted Punjab Kings to a total of 153/8.
(Photo: BCCI)
After the excruciating last-ball defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans’ bowlers made a decent comeback in match 18 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Opting to bowl first at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Hardik Pandya’s team restricted Punjab Kings to a lukewarm total of 153/8.
Punjab’s start was far from what they would have ideally preferred, with Mohammed Shami working his magic in only the second delivery by sending Prabhsimran Singh back to the dugout. Playing only his second match in the competition, Matthew Short was successful in easing the pressure, but that did not prevent the fall of Punjab’s second wicket.
IPL 2023: Mohammed Shami scalped the first wicket in only the second delivery of the match.
Playing only his second match in the competition, Matthew Short was successful in easing the pressure, but that did not prevent the fall of Punjab’s second wicket.
Trying to go big in the fourth over, Dhawan ended up losing his wicket to the collaborative effort of a Joshua Little delivery and an Alzarri Joseph catch. That over, however, was followed by two consecutive expensive overs, helping Punjab cross the 50-run mark inside the powerplay.
The momentum had shifted in the Kings’ favour, but Rashid Khan turned the tables by finding the stumps of Short in his first over. The next phase of the game was a tad unusual, where Punjab did not lose any wickets, but they did not accumulate runs at a satisfactory pace either.
Punjab scored only 32 runs in the subsequent five overs, with both Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Jitesh Sharma opting to tiptoe their way towards a big score, instead of taking the bowlers to the cleaners.
IPL 2023: Shahrukh Khan scored 22 runs in 9 deliveries.
Wickets kept tumbling, with Sam Curran’s run-a-ball 22-run knock coming to an end in the 18th over, but Shahrukh Khan and Harpreet Brar’s cameo helped the Kings reach a competitive total. The duo accumulated 30 runs in only 14 deliveries combined.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)