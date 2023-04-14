Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Dhawan Retains 1st Place, Gill Climbs To 5th

IPL 2023 Orange Cap Holder: Shikhar Dhawan scored only eight runs in the 18th fixture of the IPL 2023 between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans, but retained the first position in the Orange Cap race .
(Photo: BCCI)
Gujarat Titans defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets in the 18th fixture of the Indian Premier League 2023 on 13 April, Thursday. Hardik Pandya's side, after their third win, has climbed to the third position in the IPL points table
The highest-scorer from the Titanbs, Shubman Gill scored 67 runs, which takes his total tally to 183 runs. He has now climbed to the fifth position in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap list.
Gill started off with a 63-run knock in his first match against Chennai Super Kings, before scoring 14 runs against Delhi Capitals. In his third match against Kolkata Knight Riders, he struck 39 runs.
1. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) - 233 runs (4 matches)
2. David Warner (DC) - 209 runs (4 matches)
3. Jos Buttler (RR) - 204 runs (4 matches)
4. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 197 runs (4 matches)
5. Shubman Gill (GT) - 183 runs (4 matches)
Despite Punjab's loss, Shikhar Dhawan retained the first position in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race, with 233 runs. He is followed by David Warner in the second position with 209 runs.
The Rajasthan Royals batter, Jos Buttler, occupies the third position with 204 runs, before Ruturaj Gaikwad in the fourth place, with 197 runs.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)