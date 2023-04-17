Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Chahal Claims 1st Place, Rashid Khan Close 2nd

IPL 2023 Purple Cap Holder: Yuzvendra Chahal picked up one wicket in the match against Gujarat Titans.
(Photo: BCCI)
Rajasthan Royals defeated Gujarat Titans by three wickets in the 23rd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. With this win, the Royals are firmly placed first position of the IPL points table, with four wins and one loss.
The Royals' leg-spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed the opposition's skipper, Hardik Pandya in this game. With this wicket, he climbed to the first position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race, with a total of 11 wickets.
Chahal had a great start to his season, picking up a four-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad, before taking one wicket in his second match against Punjab Kings. In his third match, Chahal took three wickets against Delhi Capitals. He was coming into this game on the back of two wickets against Chennai Super Kings.
1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 11 wickets (5 matches)
2. Rashid Khan (GT) - 11 wickets (5 matches)
3. Mark Wood (LSG) - 11 wickets (4 matches)
4. Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) - 8 wickets (5 matches)
5. Mohammed Shami (GT) - 8 wickets (5 matches)
Rashid Khan took two more wickets in the match against Rajasthan, and he is breathing down Chahal's neck from the second place - with 11 wickets. Mark Wood trails behind in the third position, with 11 wickets to his name as well.
Ravi Bishnoi and Mohammed Shami, with eight wickets each, occupies fourth and fifth positions respectively. Shami took three wickets in the match against Rajasthan.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)