IPL 2023: Sachin Tendulkar Pens Down Heartfelt Note After Son Arjun’s Debut

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians on Sunday, 16 April, while playing against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. The match resulted in MI’s victory as Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav found their lost form back and played a power packed innings.

Arjun, meanwhile, bowled a couple of overs and conceded 17 runs. After the victory, Sachin Tendulkar took to his social media to congratulate his son on his debut and showered blessings on him for his future journey.