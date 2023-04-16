IPL 2023: Sachin Tendulkar Pens Down Heartfelt Note After Son Arjun’s Debut

IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut on Sunday, 16 April.
(Photo: BCCI)
Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians on Sunday, 16 April, while playing against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. The match resulted in MI’s victory as Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav found their lost form back and played a power packed innings.
Arjun, meanwhile, bowled a couple of overs and conceded 17 runs. After the victory, Sachin Tendulkar took to his social media to congratulate his son on his debut and showered blessings on him for his future journey.
The master blaster wrote, “Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back. You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best!”
As for the game, Mumbai Indians got the better of Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets. Ishan Kishan scored a brilliant half-century while Suryakumar Yadav scored quick 43 runs to help MI take the match away, making Venkatesh Iyer’s century irrelevant.