Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Shubman Gill Climbs To 3rd Place, Iyer Number 1

IPL 2023 Orange Cap Holder: Shubman Gill climbed to the third position in Orange Cap race of IPL 2023, after scoring 45 runs in the match against Rajasthan Royals.
(Photo: BCCI)
Rajasthan Royals defeated Gujarat Titans by three wickets in the 23rd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. With this win, the Royals are firmly placed first position of the IPL points table, with four wins and one loss.
From the Gujarat team, Shubman Gill scored 45 runs, which helped him move up to the third position in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race, with a total of 228 runs.
Gill started off with a 63-run knock against Chennai Super Kings, before scoring 14 runs in his second match against Delhi Capitals. In his third match, he accumulated 39 runs against his former employers, Kolkata Knight Riders; whilst against Punjab Kings on 13 April, he accumulated 67 runs.
1. Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) - 234 runs (5 matches)
2. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) - 233 runs (4 matches)
3. Shubman Gill (GT) - 228 runs (5 matches)
4. David Warner (DC) - 228 runs (5 matches)
5. Virat Kohli (RCB) - 214 runs (4 matches)
Venkatesh Iyer retained the first position in the IPL 2023 orange cap race with 234 runs. He is followed by Shikhar Dhawan in the second position, who has 233 runs to his name.
Gill is followed by David Warner, who occupies the fourth position with 228 runs, while former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper, Virat Kohli is in the fifth position with 214 runs.
