Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Deshpande Enters Top 5, First Four Undisturbed

IPL 2023 Purple Cap Holder: Tushar Deshpande picked up three wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore and entered third place in the
(Photo: BCCI)
Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs in the 24th fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. With this being their third win, Chennai moved to the third position in the IPL points table.
Chennai's pacer, Tushar Deshpande picked up three wickets in what was his fifth match of this season of IPL. With this performance, he climbed up to the fifth position in IPL 2023 Purple Cap race, with a total of ten wickets to his name.
Deshpande started his campaign with one wicket in his first match against Gujarat Titans, before taking two wickets against Lucknow Super Giants in the second match. He then added four more wickets to his tally over the next couple of games.
1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 11 wickets (5 matches)
2. Mark Wood (LSG) - 11 wickets (4 matches)
3. Rashid Khan (GT) - 11 wickets (5 matches)
4. Mohammed Shami (GT) - 10 wickets (5 matches)
5. Tushar Deshpande (CSK) - 10 wickets (5 matches)
The top four positions of the IPL 2023 Purple Cap rankings are unchanged, with Yuzvendra Chahal in the lead with 11 wickets. The second and third positions are occupied by Mark Wood and Rashid Khan respectively, with both having 11 wickets to their name.
Mohammed Shami occupies the fourth position in the Purple Cap race of the 2023 Indian Premier League.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)