IPL 2023: Raining Sixes at Chinnaswamy Stadium as Chennai Super Kings Post 226/6

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings posted a humongous total of 226/6 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Chennai Super Kings’ batting department had a field day in the 24th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. After being asked to bat first by Royal Challengers Bangalore, the four-time champions scored 226/6 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
While the scoreline portrays a different story altogether, Chennai did not have a flying start with the bat. Instead, it was quite the opposite, with Mohammed Siraj getting the better of an in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad in only the third over of the match.
IPL 2023: Devon Conway played an exemplary knock of 83 runs.
Rahane extended his good form with a 20-ball 37, before being out-foxed by an expertly concealed googly by Wanindu Hasaranga in the 10th over. Yet, for the second time in the match, the fall of a wicket did not trigger a dip in the scoring rate, with Shivam Dube using his repertoire of glory hits.
The two left-handed batters, Conway and Dube took the attack to every Bangalore bowler after the tenth over, as the next five overs produced 68 runs. The next phase of the game saw wickets falling in clusters, but it did not hurt Chennai significantly, with the new batters doing exactly what their predecessors did.
IPL 2023: Being promoted to number four, Shivam Dube proved his worth with a 52-run knock.
Conway departed after an exemplary 83 in the 16th over, with Dube following suit in the next over, albeit he had already brought up his half-century by then. Rayudu played a cameo of 6-ball 14, while Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja combined to score 29 runs in 17 deliveries.