Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Top 5 Spots Remain Same, Jadeja Climbs To 7th

IPL 2023 Purple Cap Holder: Ravindra Jadeja grabbed three wickets in four overs during the 29th match of this season's IPL
(Image: BCCI)
Chennai Super Kings retained the third position in the IPL 2023 points table after their fourth win on 21 April. The Chennai team won by seven wickets while playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Ravindra Jadeja from the Chennai team took three wickets in his sixth match, and moved to the seventh position in the IPL Purple Cap race with a total of ten wickets.
Previously, he grabbed one wicket in his first match against Gujarat Titans on 31 March; and in his second match against Lucknow Super Giants, he took zero wickets. By the end of his third and fourth match, he took three wickets and two wickets respectively. He did not grab any wickets in his recent fifth match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on 17 April.
1. Mohammed Siraj (RCB) - 12 wickets (6 matches)
2. Mark Wood (LSG) - 11 wickets (4 matches)
3. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 11 wickets (6 matches)
4. Rashid Khan (GT) - 11 wickets (5 matches)
5. Mohammed Shami (GT) - 10 wickets (5 matches)
Tushar Deshpande did not grab any wicket in his sixth match, however, he has retained the sixth position in the IPL Purple Cap race with 10 wickets.
The top five spots remain the same with Mohammed Siraj in the lead with 12 wickets, followed by Mark Wood in the second position and Yuzvendra Chahal in the third position with 11 wickets each.
Rashid Khan occupies the fourth position with 11 wickets and Mohammed Shami trails behind at the fifth place with ten wickets.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)