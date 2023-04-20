IPL 2023: Late Charge from Russell Helps KKR Cross 100, Post 127 vs Delhi

A disciplined bowling performance by Axar Patel (2/13), Kuldeep Yadav (2/15) Ishant Sharma (2/19) and Anrich Nortje (2/20) helped Delhi Capitals (DC) bowl out Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for paltry 127 in a rain delayed IPL 2023 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, here on Thursday.



KKR had a dismal show with the bat as only three batters managed to touch the double-digit mark in front of DC's impressive bowling display. Roy's gritty innings of 43 off 39 and Russell's 38 not out off 31 were the saving grace for KKR, who lost wickets at regular intervals.



Put into bat first, KKR lost three wickets within the powerplay. Ishant Sharma began the attack well, giving away just five runs off the opening over.



After conceding two boundaries to Jason Roy in the second over, Mukesh Kumar ended the over with a wicket of Liton Das, who went for a hook but got top edge towards the square leg and the fielder pouched it with ease.



An over later, Anrich Nortje sent last-match centurion Venkatesh Iyer back to the pavilion early for a duck. Then, Ishant dismissed skipper Nitish Rana cheaply for four and KKR ended the powerplay at 33/3, the lowest score in the first six overs this season.



After Marsh missed a caught bold opportunity in the eight over to dismiss Jason Roy, Axar Patel got Mandeep Singh in the next over. Halfway through the innings, KKR was 64/4.



Axar struck again In the 11 over as he claimed the big wicket of in-form batter Rinku Singh, who swept towards the deep square leg where Lalit Yadav did the rest. Ishant continued to pile the miseries as he dismissed Sunil Narine for 4, leaving KKR to 70-6 in 12 overs.



The wickets fell at regular intervals and pressure kept building on KKR with dot bowls, but Jason Roy stood firm to provide some pace to the innings before he fell to Kuldeep Yadav in the 15th over for 43.



Kuldeep picked up his second on the very next ball, trapping impact player Anukul Roy in his googly. Then, Nortje got Umesh Yadav in the 16th over, reducing KKR to 96-9.



Meanwhile, Russell smashed straight onto Nortje's ankle in the 18th over and the pacer seemed in pain. He was attended by the physios on the ground and completed his over.



Andre Russell hit back-to-back sixes in the last over bowled by Mukesh and got a few extra for KKR to fight. Russell went for a double in the last ball of the innings but Varun Chakravarthy got run out as KKR were bowled out for 127/10.