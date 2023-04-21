DC vs KKR, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: Delhi Wins Their First Match

David Warner of Delhi Capitals flipping the toss coin and Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders call for it during the 28th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders
(Image: BCCI)
Litton Das of Kolkata Knight Riders and Jason Roy of Kolkata Knight Riders taking a single during the 28th match of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders
Mitchell Marsh celebrates the wicket of Venkatesh Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders during the 28th match of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders
Mukesh Kumar taking a catch of Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders during the 28th match of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders
Phil Salt of Delhi Capitals appealing for the wicket of Anukul Roy of Kolkata Knight Riders during the 28th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders
Sonam Kapoor ,Tim Cook, CEO of Apple and Parth Jindal Co-owner of Delhi Capitals during the 28th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders
Mitchell Marsh of Delhi Capitals batting during the 28th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders
David Warner and Manish Pandey during the 28th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals team celebrates this victory during the 28th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders
Axar Patel and Ishant Sharma during match 28 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders
