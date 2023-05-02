Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: RCB's Mohammed Siraj Moves To 2nd Position

Royal Challengers Bangalore moved to the fifth position in the IPL 2023 points table after defeating Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs on 1 May.

Mohammed Siraj grabbed one wicket against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday and moved to the second spot in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race with 15 wickets and economy of 7.35.

His best bowling performance was the four-wicket haul made against Punjab Kings on 20 April. His current bowling average is at 16.66 and his strike rate is 13.60.