IPL 2023: RCB Name Kedar Jadhav as Replacement for David Willey

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday named middle-order batter Kedar Jadhav as a replacement for left-arm pace all-rounder David Willey for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season.

Willey, who plays international cricket for England, played four matches for RCB this season and scalped three wickets. Jadhav, who made his IPL debut in 2010, has so far played 93 games in the tournament and has 1196 runs against his name, while averaging 22.15 at a strike rate of 123.17, including four half-centuries.

Jadhav has played 73 ODIs for India apart from nine T20Is. The right-handed batter, who can bowl some handy off-spin, has previously represented RCB in 17 matches, apart from stints with Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.