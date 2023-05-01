IPL 2023: Yashasvi's Very Focused & Driven, Says RR Coach Sangakkara

However, Jaiswal's magnificent 124 went in vain as Suryakumar Yadav (55 off 29), Cameron Green brisk (44 off 26) played an impressive knock before Tim David (45 not out off 14) provided a blockbuster finish with three sixes in a row with 17 needed off the last over helped MI to chase down the massive target with three balls to spare.



Speaking on the match result, RR's head coach admitted that David was too good for Royals bowlers while also praising Suryakumar and Green for setting up the tone for the highest run-chase at the venue.

"We got to a great total. 212 (213) is not an easy chase. We could have been a little more disciplined in our bowling in the powerplay, but the way they batted and how Tim David finished in the end, the way Suryakumar Yadav batted in the middle and Cameron Green as well. They showed a lot of intent," Sangakkara said.



"We had to defend 17 in the last over, which is a lot of runs. But Tim David was just too good for us on the day," he added.