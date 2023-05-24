Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Mohammad Shami First; LSG vs MI Match Details

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is nearing its end as the last match of this season is scheduled to be played on Sunday, 28 May. The playoffs round has begun in full swing and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has entered the final round by defeating Gujarat Titans. It is important to take a look at the latest top names in the list of Purple Cap Holders in IPL 2023. The names keep changing after every IPL match.

The player at the top of the Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023 list will win the award. The playoffs match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians took place today, Wednesday, 24 May. It is important to go through the top names in the Purple Cap Holders list to know who will get the award at the end of this season.