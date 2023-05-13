ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Points Table, LSG Wins Against SRH by 7 Wickets

TATA IPL Points Table 2023: LSG vs SRH updated team standings today on 13 May after 58th match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) battled against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 58th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday, May 13. The last time SRH faced LSG in the IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in a low-scoring affair.

Hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad scored a decent 182 for six against Lucknow Super Giants in the first half of the 58th match of Indian Premier League on Saturday. LSG defeated SRH by 7 wickets in today's match.

IPL 2023 Points Table After 58th Match Between LSG and SRH

POSTeamPWLPoints
1GT128416
2CSK127415
3MI127514
4LSG126513
5RR126612
6RCB115610
7KKR125710
8PBKS115610
9SRH11478
10DC11478
