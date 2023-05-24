Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis in First Spot; LSG vs MI Match

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis in First Spot; LSG vs MI Match

IPL 2023 Orange Cap Holders List: Take a look at the updated orange cap list after LSG vs MI match.
Raajwrita Dutta
IPL
Updated:

The LSG vs MI IPL 2023 playoffs match was played on Wednesday, 24 May.

(Photo: The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>The LSG vs MI IPL 2023 playoffs match was played on Wednesday, 24 May.</p></div>

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is coming to an end as the playoffs round has officially begun. The IPL 2023 playoffs starts on Tuesday, 23 May and the match was between Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings. It is important to note that Chennai Super Kings entered the final stage with a 15-run victory on Tuesday. Cricket fans in the country should take note of the Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023 updated list after every match to know the top players.

The IPL 2023 playoffs match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians were played today, Wednesday, 24 May. Cricket fans are excited to take a look at the latest Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023 list to know who will win the award. We have all the latest details for interested people in the country.

For those who do not know, the Orange Cap in the Indian Premier League will be awarded to the player with the most numbers of runs. The top players in the list keep changing after every match so it is important to take note of the updated names.

Orange Cap Holders List in IPL 2023: Updated Names After LSG vs MI Match

The Orange Cap Holders list in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 after LSG vs MI match on Wednesday, is stated here:

  1. Faf du Plessis (RCB) - 14 matches

  2. Shubman Gill (GT) - 15 matches

  3. Virat Kohli (RCB) - 14 matches

  4. Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) - 14 matches

  5. Devon Conway (CSK) - 15 matches

Mumbai Indians won by 81 runs against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday. Now, cricket fans must watch the IPL 2023 final match to see if MI wins the title this season.

Published: 24 May 2023,11:27 PM IST

