IPL 2023 Playoff & Final Tickets Booking: How to Book Tickets via Paytm

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is currently underway and we are about to come to the end of the season 16. IPL 2023 is in its final week and only the eliminator and qualifier match 2 is left before the final match on 28 May 2023.

The first qualifier match between CSK and GT was scheduled for 23 May in which the Chennai Super Kings emerged victoriously and won the game by 15 runs. IPL authorities recently informed the audience about the sale of IPL 2023 tickets for the finale wherein the ticket sale has begun on Tuesday, 23 May at 11 AM and people can buy tickets via Paytm.

Let's have a look at the qualifier 2, eliminator and final match details for IPL 223 along with the steps to book the tickets.