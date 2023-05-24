IPL 2023 Playoff & Final Tickets Booking: How to Book Tickets via Paytm

how to book ipl 2023 final tickets via paytm
(Photo: iStock)
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is currently underway and we are about to come to the end of the season 16. IPL 2023 is in its final week and only the eliminator and qualifier match 2 is left before the final match on 28 May 2023.
The first qualifier match between CSK and GT was scheduled for 23 May in which the Chennai Super Kings emerged victoriously and won the game by 15 runs. IPL authorities recently informed the audience about the sale of IPL 2023 tickets for the finale wherein the ticket sale has begun on Tuesday, 23 May at 11 AM and people can buy tickets via Paytm.
Let's have a look at the qualifier 2, eliminator and final match details for IPL 223 along with the steps to book the tickets.
Eliminator: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai, May 24, 7.30 PM
Qualifier 2: Eliminator winner vs Gujarat Titans, Ahmedabad, May 26, 7.30 PM
Final: CSK vs Qualifier 2 winner, Ahmedabad, May 28, 7.30 PM
Visit the official website at insider.in.
On the homepage, click on 'click here for tickets' in front of the match you want to witness in person.
A new page will open.
Click on the 'Buy Bow' option.
You can filter the section by price and choose the seats as per your choice
Pay the required amount and the tickets will be sent to your mail box.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)