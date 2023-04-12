Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Mark Wood Retains Spot 1 After DC vs MI Match

In the IPL 2023 match 16 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC), MI defeated DC by 6 wickets and registered their first win of the tournament.

After winning the match on 11 April, Mumbai Indians are now at position 8 in the IPL 2023 points table while as Delhi Capitals have been pushed to the bottom of the points table.

Piyush Chawla and Jason Behrendorff from Mumbai Indians took three wickets each and were successful in restricting the rival team to 172. Piyush Chawla is currently at position 18 in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap leaderboard with 4 wickets in his account.