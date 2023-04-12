Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Mark Wood Retains Spot 1 After DC vs MI Match

Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023. Mark Wood maintains spot 1 in the Purple Cap leaderboard.
(Photo: The Quint)
In the IPL 2023 match 16 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC), MI defeated DC by 6 wickets and registered their first win of the tournament.
After winning the match on 11 April, Mumbai Indians are now at position 8 in the IPL 2023 points table while as Delhi Capitals have been pushed to the bottom of the points table.
Piyush Chawla and Jason Behrendorff from Mumbai Indians took three wickets each and were successful in restricting the rival team to 172. Piyush Chawla is currently at position 18 in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap leaderboard with 4 wickets in his account.
1. Mark Wood (LSG): 9 wickets (3 matches)
2. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR): 8 wickets (3 matches)
3. Rashid Khan (GT): 8 wickets (3 matches)
4. Ravi Bishnoi (LSG): 6 wickets (4 matches)
5. Sunil Narine (KKR): 6 wickets (3 matches)
Mark Wood from Lucknow Super Giants has maintained position 1 in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap leaderboard. Yuzvendra Chahal from Rajasthan Royals has moved to spot 2 from spot 3. Also, Sunil Narine from Kolkata Knight Riders displaced Alzarri Joseph from Gujarat Titans at position 5 in the Purple Cap leaderboard.
After losing the match against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals need to pull up their weights to secure their position in the ongoing Indian Premier League. DC will now face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday, 15 April 2023 in the 20th match of the tournament at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
