Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Wood Retains 1st Spot, Bishnoi Stays to 4th

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore Kings by one wickets on 10 April, Monday. With this win, the Lucknow team is now at the first position in the IPL 2023 points table.

The highest wicket-taker for the Lucknow team, Mark Wood, grabbed one wicket in his third match of the season, taking his total tally to nine wickets, and has moved to the first position in the Purple Cap rankings of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

In his opening match against Delhi Capitals on 1 April, Saturday, he picked a five wicket haul; and in the second match against Chennai Super Kings on 3 April, Monday, he had grabbed three wickets.