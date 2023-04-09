Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Rashid Retains 1st Spot, Markande Climbs To 13th

IPL 2023 Orange Cap: Mayank Markande grabbed 4 wickets in his first match
Image: BCCI
Sunriser Hyderabad defeated Punjab Kings by eight wickets on 9 April, Sunday. With the win, the Hyderabad team is at now at the eighth position in the IPL 2023 points table.
The highest wicket-taker of the Hyderabad team, Mayank Markande , grabbed four wickets in his first match of the season and ascended to the 13th position in the Purple Cap rankings of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.
1. Rashid Khan (GT) - 8 wickets (3 matches)
2. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 8 wickets (3 matches)
3. Mark Wood (LSG) - 8 wickets (2 matches)
4. Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) - 6 wickets ( 3 matches)
5. Alzarri Joseph (GT) - 6 wickets (3 matches)
Rashid Khan retains his top position in the Purple Cap race of IPL 2023. He is followed by Yuzvendra Chahal with eight wickets, in the second position and Mark Wood trails behind in the third position, also with eight wickets.
The fourth and fifth positions are occupied by Ravi Bishnoi with six wickets and Alzarri Joseph with six wickets - respectively.
