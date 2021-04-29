IPL 2021 Points Table: CSK on First Spot After Beating SRH

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday, 28 April, won the match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

Chennai, with its 5 wins and 10 points, has retained the top-spot in IPL 2021 points table. Despite the drop in its net run rate, it still remains the team with the highest net run rate of +1.475. Whereas, SRH with just one victory, remains on the 8th spot in the points table.

CSK is followed by RCB, DC, and MI on 2nd, 3rd, and 4th position respectively. RCB and CSK have the same points but RCB is ranked second in the points table because of its lower net run rate of +0.089.