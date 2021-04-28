IPL 2021 Points Table: RCB on Top Spot After Beating DC

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday, 27 April, won the match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

This was the fifth win for RCB and with 10 points in their account, they regained the top spot on the IPL 2021 points table. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, slipped from the 2nd position to the 3rd position in the points table after losing the match against RCB on Tuesday.

RCB is now trailed by CSK, DC, and MI on the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th positions respectively. CSK, with 8 points, is also the team with highest net run rate of +1.612. Whereas, SRH, with just one victory, remains on the 8th spot on the points table.