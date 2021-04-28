Gaikwad-Faf Century Stand Gives CSK Easy Win vs SRH; Take Top Spot

While Warner found it difficult to get going and was even playing at less than a run-a-ball at times, Pandey was more fluent.

Through the middle overs, SRH’s batters continued to struggle to find the big hits and the gaps as the likes of Lungi Ngidi, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran kept things tight right after the Powerplay.

Midway through the innings, Warner and Mandey started to score more freely but still had enough to do as CSK a lid on proceedings.

Pandey was the first of the two to bring up his half century, in the 14th over before Warner too started to get going, hitting his 200th six in the IPL on his way to his fifty.

In the 17th over, Warner and Pandey brought up their 100-run stand, keeping SRH in the hunt for a good finish.

Warner, desperate to accelerate, was unable to continue in his quest, falling to Ngidi with Ravindra Jadeja taking the catch. Warner was dismissed for 57 off 55, after an uncharacteristic innings.