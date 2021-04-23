IPL 2021 Points Table: RCB Back on 1st Spot After Beating RR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday, 22 April, regained the first position in the IPL 2021 points table after beating Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
RCB lost their first spot on Wednesday to Chennai Super Kings. This being their fourth consecutive win has once again helped them to lead the points table with 8 points. It remains the only team to not lose a single match in this season of the Indian Premier League. However, RR slipped to eighth spot after losing against RCB on Thursday.
CSK, the team with 6 points and highest net run rate +1.142, follows RCB in the points table on second spot. It is followed by DC, MI, and SRH, on third, fourth, and fifth spots, respectively.
This is what the points table looks like after the RCB vs RR match on Thursday.
IPL Points table 2021
There were no changes in the list of players with most runs in this season. Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals (DC) leads the race for the orange cap with a total of 231 runs scored in this season. He is followed by RCB's Glenn Maxwell, SRH's Jonny Bairstow, CSK's Faf du Plessis and KKR's Nitish Rana.
IPL 2021 Orange Cap
There was no change in positions in the Purple Cap race as well, except for the addition of few wickets in Harshal Patel's account. He continues to remain on first spot after taking three wickets for RCB on Thursday. He is followed by DC's Avesh Khan, CSK's Deepak Chahar, MI's Rahul Chahar, and KKR's Andre Russel, respectively.
IPL 2021 Purple Cap
