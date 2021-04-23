Missing The First Match Really Hurt Me: Devdutt Padikkal

Teammate Glenn Maxwell, who had been performing up until now for RCB with AB de Villiers, was thrilled with the performance put up by Kohli and Padikkal.

"That was my favourite game to watch so far. Clinical from start to finish. I've certainly been looking to go out there, but the way those two went, they were on top the whole way through," said Maxwell.

"I've not done any work with Devdutt. He's got a beautiful flow of the bat. Obviously he had Covid at the start of the year, felt a bit flat, but he cashed in," said the Aussie batsman.