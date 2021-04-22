IPL 2021 Points Table: CSK on 1st Spot After Beating KKR

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday, 21 April, grabbed a victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

CSK's win has helped the team to jump from 3rd position to first position in the IPL 2021 points table. It has become the team with highest net run rate of +1.142. Whereas, KKR has slipped to 6th spot in the points table.

Wednesday was a two-match day, where the other match was played between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

SRH managed to win its first match of the season and has jumped from 8th position to 5th position after a long wait. However, the defeat against SRH has pushed PBKS to the last spot in the table.

CSK is followed by RCB, DC, and MI on 2nd, 3rd, and 4th position, respectively.