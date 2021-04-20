IPL 2021 Points Table: CSK in 2nd Spot After Beating RR

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK), led by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, on Monday, 19 April, grabbed a victory against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

The victory helped CSK jump from the fourth position to the second position in the IPL 2021 points table. It has also become the team with the highest net run rate of +1.194. On the other hand, Rajasthan slipped from the 5th to the 6th spot in the points table.

With Monday's victory, CSK has won a total of two matches out of three played, whereas, RR has won just one match out of three.

The points table is still being led by RCB, with three consecutive wins, followed by CSK, DC, and MI on the second, third, and fourth positions respectively. SRH remains on the eighth spot with no win so far in this edition of Indian Premier League.