IPL 2021 Points Table: CSK in 2nd Spot After Beating RR

Chennai Super Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals by 45 runs on Monday.
The Chennai Super Kings (CSK), led by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, on Monday, 19 April, grabbed a victory against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
The victory helped CSK jump from the fourth position to the second position in the IPL 2021 points table. It has also become the team with the highest net run rate of +1.194. On the other hand, Rajasthan slipped from the 5th to the 6th spot in the points table.
With Monday's victory, CSK has won a total of two matches out of three played, whereas, RR has won just one match out of three.
The points table is still being led by RCB, with three consecutive wins, followed by CSK, DC, and MI on the second, third, and fourth positions respectively. SRH remains on the eighth spot with no win so far in this edition of Indian Premier League.
This is what the points table looks like after CSK vs RR match on Monday-
CSK won the match against RR on Monday
Chennai Super Kings came out to bat first and scored a total of 188 for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Faf du Plessis scored 33 off 17 balls, Ambati Rayudu scored 27 off 17, and Moeen Ali scored 26 off 20 deliveries.
Chetan Sakariya of Rajasthan Royals took 3 wickets in his 4 overs for the team. Chris Morris and Rahul Tewatia also took 2 and 1 wicket each respectively.
CSK set a target of 189 runs.
Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals missed his half-century by a run and scored a total of 49 off 35 deliveries. Jaydev Unadkat scored 24 off 17, and Rahul Tewatia scored 20 off 15 balls.
RR was restricted by CSK spinners Moeen Ali (3 wickets) and Ravindra Jadeja (2 wickets). Sam Curran also scalped 2 wickets for the team.
Moeen Ali bagged the 'Player of the Match' award.
RR scored a total of 143/9 in 20 overs. CSK won the match by 45 runs.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 20 Apr 2021,10:54 AM IST