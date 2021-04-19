IPL 2021 Points Table: RCB on 1st Position, DC on 2nd

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday, 18 April, defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match played in Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.
The victory has helped RCB to again jump on the 1st position in IPL 2021 points table after third consecutive win. RCB remains the only team which hasn't lost a single match in this season. KKR, on the other hand, maintained its position on number six in the points table.
Sunday was the first two-match day in IPL 2021 season. The second match was played between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC). Delhi managed to beat Punjab and jump from fourth position to second position on the points table. However, Punjab as well, maintained its seventh position on the points table.
Points table is led by RCB, which is followed by DC, MI, and CSK on second, third, and fourth position respectively. SRH with no victories, maintains its eighth spot on the table.
This is what the points table looks like after KKR vs RCB and PBKS vs DC matches on Sunday:
RCB tops the points table with 3 consecutive wins.
Royal Challenger Bangalore chose to bat first and scored a total of 204 runs for 4 wickets in 20 overs. Glenn Maxwell scored his second half-century in this season by scoring a total of 78 runs off 49 deliveries. He was followed by AB de Villiers (not out) who scored 6 runs off 34 balls.
Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders was unable to match the target and scored a total of 166/8 in 20 overs. Andre Russel scored 31 off 20, Morgan scored 29 off 23, and Shakib Al Hasan scored 26 off 25 for the team.
RCB won the match by 38 runs.
Punjab Kings came to bat first and scored a total of 195/4 in 20 overs. Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul grabbed a half-century each by scoring 69 and 61 runs, respectively. Deepak Hooda (not out) scored 22 off 13.
Shikhar Dhawan for Delhi Capitals, scored a total of 92 off 49 deliveries, Prithvi Shaw scored 32 off 17, and Marcus Stoinis scored 27 off 13.
Total runs scored by DC was 198/4 in 18.2 overs. They won the match by 6 wickets.
