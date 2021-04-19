IPL 2021 Points Table: RCB on 1st Position, DC on 2nd

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday, 18 April, defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match played in Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The victory has helped RCB to again jump on the 1st position in IPL 2021 points table after third consecutive win. RCB remains the only team which hasn't lost a single match in this season. KKR, on the other hand, maintained its position on number six in the points table.

Sunday was the first two-match day in IPL 2021 season. The second match was played between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC). Delhi managed to beat Punjab and jump from fourth position to second position on the points table. However, Punjab as well, maintained its seventh position on the points table.