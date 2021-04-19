CSK Thrash Rajasthan by 45 Runs For Second Victory of IPL 2021

Jadeja spun one to beat Buttler's outside edge as the England batsman was bowled. The India left-arm spinner then scalped Shivam Dube whose struggle at the crease had put some pressure on RR. Dube had been surprisingly pushed ahead of Miller.

Soon Ali got into the act as he removed Miller leg-before the wicket and then followed it up with the wickets of Riyan Parag and Morris, both caught in the deep by Jadeja.

Suddenly, from 87/2 in 11 overs, RR were reduced to 95/7 in 14.1 overs and were out of the match.