CSK Thrash Rajasthan by 45 Runs For Second Victory of IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinners Ravindra Jadeja (2/28) and Moeen Ali (3/7) weaved a web around Rajasthan Royals (RR) batsmen guide their team to a comfortable 45-run victory on Monday night at the Wankhede Stadium.
Apart from his 2 wickets, Jadeja had a busy say in the second innings taking as many as four catches to help dismiss Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris and Jaydev Unadkat.
RR, facing an uphill task after the early dismissal of their skipper Sanju Samson, still were in the hunt at 87/2 in 11 overs, needing 102 more runs to overhaul CSK's 188/9.
Although the run rate was steep, at over 11 an over, but with Jos Buttler batting well at 49 and with South African big-hitters David Miller and Chris Morris to come, a win looked possible.
Jadeja spun one to beat Buttler's outside edge as the England batsman was bowled. The India left-arm spinner then scalped Shivam Dube whose struggle at the crease had put some pressure on RR. Dube had been surprisingly pushed ahead of Miller.
Soon Ali got into the act as he removed Miller leg-before the wicket and then followed it up with the wickets of Riyan Parag and Morris, both caught in the deep by Jadeja.
Suddenly, from 87/2 in 11 overs, RR were reduced to 95/7 in 14.1 overs and were out of the match.
Earlier, cameos from Dwayne Bravo (20 not out off 8 balls) and Sam Curran (13 off 6 balls) had helped CSK put up a challenging 188/9.
After a flying start given by Faf du Plessis (33 off 17 balls, 4x4, 6x2) and Ali (26 off 20 balls, 4x1, 6x2), CSK seemed to have lost their way in the middle overs as they lost quick wickets of their key batsmen who were looking to open their arms.
Left-arm seamer Chetan Sakariya got rid of Ambati Rayudu (27 off 17 balls, 6x3) and Suresh Raina (18 off 15 balls, 4x1, 6x1) in the 14th over of the match to derail the CSK innings.
Rayudu had hit three massive sixes and looked like he would make a big score this time after failing in the last match. However, he was caught in the deep. Soon after that Raina gave a simple catch on a slower delivery.
Skipper MS Dhoni, who came into bat at No. 7, struggled initially but then got a couple of boundaries and kept the scoreboard ticking. However, Sakariya dismissed him as the former India skipper was caught at covers while trying to go over the top.
Jadeja too couldn't get going as a short delivery from Morris got him caught behind.
But the depth in CSK batting with Curran and Bravo at the end saw them to a competitive total.
Published: 19 Apr 2021,11:22 PM IST