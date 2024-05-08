Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: List of Top Players After SRH vs LSG Match

Know the top Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 after the SRH vs LSG match.
(Photo: The Quint)
Cricket fans are excited to know the top Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 after the latest match. The SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 match was played on Wednesday, 8 May. The cap holders list is updated as soon as the match is over. Sunrisers Hyderabad won against Lucknow Super Giants by ten wickets in the match on Wednesday. As per the latest details, Virat Kohli is holding the Orange Cap and Jasprit Bumrah is holding the Purple Cap.
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match started at 7:30 pm on 8 May. The match was hosted by Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The top cap holders will receive the Orange Cap and Purple Cap awards at the end of the season. Cricket fans must keep track of the top players till the end.
Along with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders, the IPL points table is also updated after every match. The top teams on the table will face each other in the finals and reach the final round.
For those who are unaware, the Orange Cap award is for the player who can achieve the most number of runs at the end of the IPL season. The award honours the best batter of a particular season.
Let's go through the top Orange Cap holders in IPL 2024 after the latest match between SRH and LSG on Wednesday, 8 May:
Virat Kohli (RCB): 542 runs (11 matches)
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): 541 runs (11 matches)
Travis Head (SRH): 533 runs (11 matches)
Sanju Samson (RR): 471 runs (11 matches)
Sunil Narine (KKR): 461 runs (11 matches)
The Purple Cap award is for the players who can take the most number of wickets in the IPL season. This award focuses on the best bowler of a particular season.
Let's check the top Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 after the SRH vs LSG match on Wednesday, 8 May:
Jasprit Bumrah (MI): 18 wickets (12 matches)
Harshal Patel (PBKS): 17 wickets (11 matches)
Varun Chakravarthy (KKR): 16 wickets (11 matches)
T Natarajan (SRH): 15 wickets (10 matches)
Arshdeep Singh (PBKS): 15 wickets (11 matches)
