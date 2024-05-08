Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: List of Top Players After SRH vs LSG Match

Cricket fans are excited to know the top Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 after the latest match. The SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 match was played on Wednesday, 8 May. The cap holders list is updated as soon as the match is over. Sunrisers Hyderabad won against Lucknow Super Giants by ten wickets in the match on Wednesday. As per the latest details, Virat Kohli is holding the Orange Cap and Jasprit Bumrah is holding the Purple Cap.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match started at 7:30 pm on 8 May. The match was hosted by Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The top cap holders will receive the Orange Cap and Purple Cap awards at the end of the season. Cricket fans must keep track of the top players till the end.