IPL 2024: Sanju Samson Fined 30% Match Fees for Breaching IPL Code of Conduct

IANS
IPL
Published:

IPL 2024: RR skipper Sanju Samson has been fined 30% of his match fees for arguing with the umpires during RR vs DC

|

Image: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) captain Sanju Samson has been fined 30 per cent of his match fees for "showing dissent at an Umpire's decision" during a match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, on Tuesday.

Samson’s fine knock of 86 off 46 came to an end in dramatic circumstances when Shai Hope took a screamer of a catch at long-on, just milimetres away from the boundary rope off Mukesh.

It appeared that Hope had successfully caught the ball and several replays supported this claim, but a different angle cast some doubt on the legitimacy of the catch. Despite this uncertainty, the third umpire ultimately trusted the first two replays and declared Samson out.

The RR skipper looked unsatisfied with the quick decision-making but initially headed towards the dugout. However, he then reversed course and returned to argue with the umpires.

"Samson committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction," the BCCI/IPL statement read.

"For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," it added.

