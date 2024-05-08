IPL 2024: Sanju Samson Fined 30% Match Fees for Breaching IPL Code of Conduct

IPL 2024: RR skipper Sanju Samson has been fined 30% of his match fees for arguing with the umpires during RR vs DC
Image: BCCI
Rajasthan Royals' (RR) captain Sanju Samson has been fined 30 per cent of his match fees for "showing dissent at an Umpire's decision" during a match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, on Tuesday.
It appeared that Hope had successfully caught the ball and several replays supported this claim, but a different angle cast some doubt on the legitimacy of the catch. Despite this uncertainty, the third umpire ultimately trusted the first two replays and declared Samson out.
The RR skipper looked unsatisfied with the quick decision-making but initially headed towards the dugout. However, he then reversed course and returned to argue with the umpires.
"For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," it added.
