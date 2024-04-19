Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Updated Players After PBKS vs MI Match

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is going on and all teams are giving their best. The Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders list in IPL 2024 is updated after every match. According to the latest official details, the PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 match took place today, Thursday, 18 April. MI won against PBKS by 9 runs. As of now, Virat Kohli is holding the Orange Cap and Jasprit Bumrah is holding the Purple Cap after the last match.

Cricket fans should know all the details about the Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders list in IPL 2024. The top players will receive the awards at the end of the season. The Punjab Super Kings and Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match started at 7:30 pm IST on Thursday. Now, it is time to look at the updated cap holders and the latest details.