IPL 2024: ‘Nothing To Learn From IPL’ – BCB Defend Recalling Mustafizur From CSK

IPL 2024 | Chairman of BCB's cricket operations has said that Mustafizur Rahman has nothing to lean from the IPL.
In support of the Bangladesh Cricket Board's decision to recall CSK pacer Mustafizur Rahman for the forthcoming Zimbabwe T20I series instead of allowing him to continue playing in the 2024 Indian Premier League, Jalal Yunus, the chairman of BCB's cricket operations, has said that the bowler has already honed his skills and that there is little for him to gain from the IPL.

"Mustafizur has nothing to learn by playing in the IPL now. His learning process is over. Rather, many players in the IPL can learn from Mustafiz. There will be no benefit to Bangladesh. Others will be benefitted by getting Mustafizur," Yunus said as quoted by a Bangladesh publication.

“You might think that it’s a four-over game. But you always forget how much pressure a player takes for those four overs. They have to travel at night and travel frequently. After the game, they have to go to the airport at 1:00 am and sleep. It’s a lot of trouble. Our concern is Mustafiz’s health and his fitness. They want to take 100 percent from him. They (franchise) have no headache regarding his fitness but we have, he added.

Mustafizur has been a pivotal figure in CSK's performance during the ongoing season, having secured 10 wickets in the first five matches.

Initially scheduled to depart for Bangladesh on 1 May in accordance with the no-objection certificate issued by the BCB, his departure has been postponed by a day upon CSK's request. The bowler will now fly back on 2 May.

"We are letting Mustafizur play till 1 May. He's coming back on 2 May and will be available from the following day," said Yunus.

