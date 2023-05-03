Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan Enters Top 10, Top 5 Unchanged

IPL 2023 Orange Cap Holder: Shikhar Dhawan of Punjab Kings scored 30 runs against Mumbai Indians
(Image: BCCI)
Mumbai Indians defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets on 3 May and moved to the sixth position in the IPL 2023 points table, with five wins and four losses.
Punjab Kings' skipper, Shikhar Dhawan scored 30 runs against Mumbai Indians and moved to the tenth spot in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race, with a tally of 292 runs.
His highest score was the 99 runs he made against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 9 April. Dhawan's strike rate is 148.97, and he has scored two half-centuries from seven innings.
1. Faf Du Plessis (RCB) - 466 runs (9 matches)
2. Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) - 428 runs (9 matches)
3. Devon Conway (CSK) - 414 runs (10 matches)
4. Virat Kohli (RCB) - 364 runs (9 matches)
5. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 354 runs (10 matches)
The top five in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race remain unchanged, with Faf Du Plessis in the lead with 466 runs. He is followed by Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second position with 428 runs.
Devon Conway is in the third position with 414 runs and Virat Kohli is trailing behind at fourth with 364 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad occupies the fifth position with 354 runs.