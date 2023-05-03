Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan Enters Top 10, Top 5 Unchanged

Mumbai Indians defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets on 3 May and moved to the sixth position in the IPL 2023 points table, with five wins and four losses.

Punjab Kings' skipper, Shikhar Dhawan scored 30 runs against Mumbai Indians and moved to the tenth spot in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race, with a tally of 292 runs.

His highest score was the 99 runs he made against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 9 April. Dhawan's strike rate is 148.97, and he has scored two half-centuries from seven innings.