DC vs GT, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: Delhi Capitals Defeat Gujarat Titans by 5 Runs

IPL 2023:Delhi Capitals remain in the last position in the IPL 2023 points table with only three wins and six losses
Sidharth J
Published:

Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans and David Warner of Delhi Capitals at the toss during match 44 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals

(Image: BCCI)

Mohammad Shami of Gujarat Titans celebrates the wicket of Phil Salt of Delhi Capitals during match 44 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals

Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during match 44 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals

Aman Khan of Delhi Capitals raises his bat after scoring a fifty during match 44 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals

Mohammad Shami of Gujarat Titans gets purple cap during match 44 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals

Syed Khaleel Ahmed of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Wriddhiman Saha of Gujarat Titans during match 44 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals

Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans plays a shot during match 44 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals

Abhinav Sadarangani of Gujarat Titans plays a shot during match 44 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals

Ishant Sharma of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Rahul Tewatia of Gujarat Titans during match 44 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals

David Warner of Delhi Capitals along with teammates celebrates their win during match 44 of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals

