No Takers for S Sreesanth in IPL 2021 Auction 

Despite all his efforts to make a comeback for the IPL Auction, former India pacer S Sreesanth has not made it to the final list of players.
Sreesanth, who returned to competitive cricket after serving out a seven-year ban for involvement in spot-fixing in IPL, was hopeful of getting picked at the auction and play in the IPL once again.
Sreesanth returned to competitive cricket when he was named in Kerala's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad where in 18 overs in 5 games he picked 4 wickets only.
While Sreesanth failed to make the final 292 with teams not showing any interest, Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara found takers as he was named in the final list of 292 players, with a base price of 50 Lakhs and Arjun Tendulkar was also listed at a base price of 20 lakh.
Son of former India spinner Dilip Doshi, 42-year-old Nayan Doshi, the oldest in the auction, too has been listed at a base price of Rs 20 Lakhs. He has some IPL experience playing for Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2010 and 2011 respectively.
A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and three players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the auction.
INR 2 Crore is the highest base prize with Kedar Jadhav and Harbhajan Singh enlisting under it. Besides them, eight overseas players – Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy & Mark Wood have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket as well.
12 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.
