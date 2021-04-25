MS Dhoni Wins Toss, CSK Bat First Against Virat Kohli’s RCB

RCB have come out on top in all 4 of their games so far and CSK have won their last 3 games as well. 
The Quint
IPL
Updated:
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni at the toss.  | Image: BCCI 
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni at the toss.&nbsp;

MS Dhoni has won the toss against Royal Challengers Bangalore and opted to bat first against the Virat Kohli led side. Kohli said they would have preferred to bowl first.

This is the first day game in Mumbai in the IPL this year.

“We will bat first. Heat is a factor and the wicket may slow down. It's not about keeping anyone happy, we have tinkered with our batting order a bit. Yes, you'll always complain if you have got enough batting or not. Most we can do is give everyone exposure but nobody is guaranteed of it. It's a day game, so it's not something we're used to as we mostly play evening games. Spinners may come more into play. You have to be critical of your length. Two changes - Moeen not fit, Ngidi out - Bravo and Tahir come in,” MS Dhoni said.

Also ReadWatch: Kohli, Padikkal Ask Fans to Follow COVID-19 Safety Measures

It is a battle between the top two sides in the IPL currently. RCB have come out on top in all 4 of their games so far and CSK have won their last 3 games as well.

In RCB’s last game, the defeated Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets as Devdutt Padikkal scored his first IPL century and Virat Kohli got a half-century as well.

For CSK, Faf du Plessis was 95 not out against KKR and set up what was eventually a comfortable win for the three-time champions.

Also ReadDevdutt Padikkal on Batting With Kohli & Tips From RCB Stalwarts

Chennai Super Kings XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir

Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Published: 25 Apr 2021,03:05 PM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT