MS Dhoni Wins Toss, CSK Bat First Against Virat Kohli’s RCB

MS Dhoni has won the toss against Royal Challengers Bangalore and opted to bat first against the Virat Kohli led side. Kohli said they would have preferred to bowl first.
This is the first day game in Mumbai in the IPL this year.
“We will bat first. Heat is a factor and the wicket may slow down. It's not about keeping anyone happy, we have tinkered with our batting order a bit. Yes, you'll always complain if you have got enough batting or not. Most we can do is give everyone exposure but nobody is guaranteed of it. It's a day game, so it's not something we're used to as we mostly play evening games. Spinners may come more into play. You have to be critical of your length. Two changes - Moeen not fit, Ngidi out - Bravo and Tahir come in,” MS Dhoni said.
It is a battle between the top two sides in the IPL currently. RCB have come out on top in all 4 of their games so far and CSK have won their last 3 games as well.
In RCB’s last game, the defeated Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets as Devdutt Padikkal scored his first IPL century and Virat Kohli got a half-century as well.
For CSK, Faf du Plessis was 95 not out against KKR and set up what was eventually a comfortable win for the three-time champions.
Chennai Super Kings XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir
Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
Published: 25 Apr 2021,03:05 PM IST