Watch: Kohli, Padikkal Ask Fans to Follow COVID-19 Safety Measures

With the country struggling under the effect of the second COVID-19 wave, Royal Challengers Bangalore players shared a message.
Taking to social media, the RCB side led by captain Virat Kohli asked everyone to stay at home and help beat the virus.
“As a captain I try to lead from the front and help people around. I request you to do the same. Sanitse your hands and step out only when necessary and wear your masks all the time. Protect yourself and everyone around you,” Kohli said.
“Do not share unverified information or rumours, some battles are tougher than you think and the only way to win is to give 100%. Together let’s beat the coronavirus,” Kohli added.
“Just like in cricket, a positive start is important to get over the coronavirus. Follow the protocols advised, stay home and practice social distancing. Together we can hit coronavirus out of the park.
Along with Kohli and Padikkal, who recovered from COVID-19 before IPL 2021, the likes of AB de Villiers, Mike Hesson and Yuzvendra Chahal also took the opportunity to share their message.
RCB led by Kohli have won 4 out of 4 games so far in the IPL and on Sunday, 25 April, they take on second placed Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni.
In the RCB camp, apart from Padikkal, Australian Daniel Sams had also contracted the coronavirus in the early stages of the tournament. Both players though are fine and have joined the squad with the opener even scoring his maiden IPL century in RCB’s fourth game against the Rajasthan Royals.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined