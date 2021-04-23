Devdutt Padikkal on Batting With Kohli & Tips From RCB Stalwarts

“Batting with these guys (Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers) they make your game very easy because they have so much experience and they know exactly what the situation is like, and how to react to it. To have that knowledge and experience at the other end (of the pitch) while you’re a youngster is really important. The fact that they have been so generous and helped me through tough situations in matches, is really nice because they realise they have the knowledge to pass on,” Paddikal told The Quint during a virtual interaction after signing with sportswear giants PUMA before the game against RR.

“Something that they always talk about is keeping things simple because it’s easy to complicate things and overthink situations.”

"It was an outstanding innings. He batted really well for his first season last time. He is a great talent, great one to look forward in the future. I had the best seat in the house,” Kohli said after Padikkal’s century.