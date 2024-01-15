Ind vs Afg: ‘CSK & MS Dhoni Brought Out the Best in Me,’ Says Shivam Dube

“It’s a pleasure to keep improving my performance as I am going along. The range I have is God’s gift and I have also worked a lot on it. I have developed many areas of my game and I am getting the runs on the board. This credit goes to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) because I always had this game in me. They have brought out the best in me. They have always encouraged me and said that they believe in me. Stephen Fleming and Mike Hussey have shown faith in me,” said Dube to JioCinema after the match ended.

Talking of his mindset as a finisher and overcoming his short ball issues, Dube said, “As a middle-order batsman, my role is to take on spinners and improve the strike rate. But when it is like getting 20-25 runs, I focus on that. What I have seen Mahi bhai do for a long time, I am working in that direction. I have to keep myself calm and composed and just focus on one ball at a time.”