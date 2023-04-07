LSG vs SRH Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Telecast on TV?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Match 10 Live Streaming and Telecast.
(Photo Courtesy: BCCI/IPL)
LSG vs SRH Match 10 IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming and Telecast: In the 10th match of the Indian Premier League, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will play against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, 7 April, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, according to the IPL 2023 schedule.
The SRH IPL team had a rough start in the tournament as they lost to the Rajasthan Royals by 72 runs. Currently, they are at the bottom of the IPL 2023 Points Table with zero points.
On the contrary, LSG are at position 5 in the points table and have won as well as lost one game in the tournament so far.
Both teams need to buckle up and win Friday's match to make a comeback and secure their position in the IPL 2023 tournament.
The Lucknow Super Giants will face off with Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, 7 April 2023 in the 10th match of the tournament. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST.
The LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 match 10 will be played on Friday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
The live streaming of match 10 LSG vs SRH will be available on Jio Cinema App and website. The match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.
