Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Nathan Ellis Placed 4th, Chahal Follows at 5th

Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal scalped 1 wicket to reach 5th
Image: BCCI
On Wednesday, 5th April, Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 runs in Match 8 of the 2023 IPL.
Australian bowler Nathan Ellis moved to the fourth position in the race for the Purple Cap of Indian Premier League 2023 with his haul of 4 wickets (30 runs) against Punjab and has taken this season's tally to 5 wickets. Mark Wood continues to lead in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race.
1. Mark Wood (LSG) - 8 wickets (2 matches)
2. Rashid Khan (GT) - 5 wickets (2 matches)
3. Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) - 5 wickets (2 matches)
4. Nathan Ellis (PBKS) - 5 wickets (2 matches)
5. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 5 wickets (2 matches)
Rashid Khan maintains his second position in the table with five wickets.
Ravi Bishnoi is at third place. The Lucknow right-arm leg-break bowler will play his third match, against Sunrisers Hyderabad, on Friday, 10th April.
After the eighth match of the season on Wednesday night, Yuzvendra Chahal is at fifth place with 5 wickets.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)