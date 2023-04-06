IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After RR vs PBKS Match

On Wednesday, 5 April, Punjab Kings registered their second consecutive win of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, by defeating Rajasthan Royals by 5 runs in Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Punjab registered their second win, all thanks to their opening pair, with both Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh scoring half-centuries. While Prabhsimran scored 60 runs off 34 balls, Shikhar Dhawan remained not out and scored 86 runs off 56 balls. On the other hand, Nathan Ellis took 4 wickets and led the bowling department of Punjab in an efficacious manner.