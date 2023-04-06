IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After RR vs PBKS Match

IPL 2023 Points Table: Punjab Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals by 5 runs to claim the second spot.
(Photo: BCCI)
On Wednesday, 5 April, Punjab Kings registered their second consecutive win of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, by defeating Rajasthan Royals by 5 runs in Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium.
Punjab registered their second win, all thanks to their opening pair, with both Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh scoring half-centuries. While Prabhsimran scored 60 runs off 34 balls, Shikhar Dhawan remained not out and scored 86 runs off 56 balls. On the other hand, Nathan Ellis took 4 wickets and led the bowling department of Punjab in an efficacious manner.
IPL 2023 Points Table:
With this win, Punjab has now advanced to the second spot in the points table, while RR is now stationed at 4th position. Gujarat Titans continue to maintain the top position.
