IPL 2024 Final: Kolkata Thump Hyderabad By 8 Wickets To Clinch 3rd Title

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 8 wickets in the final showdown at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Chasing a modest target of 114 runs, the Shreyas Iyer-led side delivered a commanding performance, clinching victory in just 10.3 overs.
KKR's chase began steadily, with 5 runs accrued from the opening over. However, in the second over, they suffered a setback as opener Sunil Narine departed, caught by Shabaz off a delivery from Pat Cummins, shortly after hitting a maximum. Narine managed to score 6 runs from just 2 deliveries before his dismissal.
Venkatesh Iyer and Rahmanullah Gurbaz forged a formidable partnership in the middle, amassing 91 runs off just 45 balls before Gurbaz fell to Cummins after scoring 39 runs from 32 deliveries.
In the first innings, Andre Russell (3-19), Mitchell Starc (2-14) & Harshit Rana (2-24) shined in a stellar bowling show as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowled out Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for just 113.
On a red-soil pitch, only winning the toss was the lone right thing for SRH as they never got any partnership or momentum to post the lowest total in an IPL final. Starc and Vaibhav Arora bowled consistently in the good length area, and had the ball swinging continuously, followed by others getting grip to leave SRH in tatters.
In the next over, Arora’s seaming across delivery resulted in Travis Head nicking behind for a golden duck. After early movement, Starc bowled a short cross-seam delivery on which Rahul Tripathi tried to flick, but gave a massive top edge to mid-wicket fielder.
Markram was next to fall, pulling to long-on off a short ball with extra bounce from Russell.
A few boundaries from captain Pat Cummins, who top-scored with 24, took SRH past 100. But he and Jaydev Unadkat fell in quick succession as one of the most attacking batting line-ups of the tournament folded for 113.
