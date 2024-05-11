IPL 2024: Desolation to Dominance – What Led to Kolkata Knight Riders’ Revival?

IPL 2024: Let's delve into the factors that have led to Kolkata Knight Riders' resurgence.
In the 2022 and 2023 editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) found themselves languishing fourth from the bottom in the points table. However, the 17th edition of the tournament witnessed a remarkable transformation for the team as the side currently sits atop the table with 8 wins from 11 games, accumulating 16 points along the way. One more win, and they will become the first team to confirm a playoffs berth.
As they stand on the brink of securing a playoff berth, it begs the question – what factors have fueled this resurgence for the Knight Riders? Turns out, there are many factors at play.
Let's delve into these factors and understand the reasons behind KKR's resurgence:
KKR has crossed the 70-run mark in the powerplay phase on six occasions, boasting the highest scoring rate during this period.
Let’s start from the start. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tackled their opening batting woes – a major Achilles' heel in the last few years – from the outset. Phil Salt stepping in as Jason Roy's replacement after his withdrawal from the tournament worked wonders for the team.
Sunil Narine, who initially took on the opening batting role for KKR back in 2017, saw his position fluctuate over the last few years. However, with the return of Gautam Gambhir to the side, the West Indian power hitter was persuaded to reclaim his position at the top of the order.
With these changes, KKR swiftly addressed their concerns from the previous seasons.
This formidable opening pair lays the groundwork for KKR's batting lineup, providing a solid foundation for the rest of the batters to carry on the carnage.
Andre Russel has amassed 198 runs and has 13 wickets to his name.
In seasoned all-rounder Andre Russell, KKR possess another dynamic force from the Caribbean, who has ignited the field with both bat and ball. While he was quiet in the last few seasons, the vintage Russell is being put on display in IPL 2024.
Beyond his absolute numbers, Russell has been pivotal in turning the tide of several matches in KKR's favour with his impactful spells. On a day (21 April) when RCB were looking to head home at the Eden Gardens, it was Russell who dismantled their batting lineup by dismissing both Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar in the 12th over, disrupting the chase. In fact, KKR’s first win of the season was also Russell’s doing – he clobbered 64 runs off just 25 balls to that propelled his team to a commanding total.
Apart from the overseas recruits, KKR have found formidable strength in their homegrown talent.
In Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Ramandeep Singh, the side has spent only Rs 40 lakh to add stability to their already strong core. Tasked with providing solidity to the innings whenever either of Salt and Narine is dismissed, young Raghuvanshi has scored 163 runs at an average of 23.28. Ramandeep, whose job is to give the team a fiery finish, has scored 108 runs at a strike rate of 200.
Despite a suspension for one game, Harshit Rana has 14 wickets and is amongst the top 9 wicket-takers of the tournament.
Leading the pack is Varun Chakaravarthy, who sits at third in the race for the purple cap with 16 wickets, maintaining an impressive economy rate of just 8.8. Following closely is Sunil Narine, whose mastery of mystery spin has accounted for 14 wickets at an economical rate of 6.6.
But while Chakaravarthy and Narine are experienced players, Harshit Rana has been a consistent performer for the team, emerging as another valuable asset in KKR's bowling lineup. With 14 wickets from nine games, including a three-wicket haul.
In KKR's clash against RCB, Starc leaked 55 runs in just three overs with an economy of 18.33.
The most talked about foreign recruits in this season’s auction has been Mitchell Starc, albeit not for the right reasons. The franchise splurged their purse and dished out a whopping sum of Rs 24.75 Crore to acquire the Aussie speedster, but in his initial eight appearances, Starc only managed to take seven wickets, showcasing notable struggles in certain matches.
For instance, against RR, he conceded 50 runs with an economy of 12.50 in his four-over spell, and against RCB, Starc leaked 55 runs in just three overs with an economy of 18.33.
Ahead of the IPL 2024, Gautam Gambhir returned to KKR as the mentor of the side.
KKR owe much to a mastermind for guiding them from the shadows to the sun – their mentor Gautam Gambhir. Having previously steered the side to titles in 2012 and 2014, Gambhir's comeback in the capacity of a mentor has been instrumental in the franchise's current success.
Whether it's advocating for Sunil Narine's role as an opener or steadfastly believing in Mitchell Starc, the former captain has aced his mentoring role, yielding the desired outcomes for the team.
