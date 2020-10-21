From 14/4, RCB Restrict KKR to 84/8 – Lowest Total This Season

Kolkata Knight Riders were restricted to 84/8 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League innings of many firsts on Wednesday, 21 October.

Kolkata Knight Riders were restricted to 84/8 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League innings of many firsts on Wednesday, 21 October. For starters, this is the lowest total posted in an IPL inning in which all 20 overs were batted out. Mohammed Siraj (3/8) became the first to bowl two IPL maidens in one game.

This innings also marked the first time that more than three maiden overs were bowled in an IPL innings – two by Siraj, and one each by Chris Morris and Washington Sundar.

Opting to bat first, the Dinesh Karthik-led franchise was reduced to 14/4 in the first 21 deliveries. Pacer Siraj struck early, removing opener Rahul Tripathi (1) and number three batsman Nitish Rana (0), on successive deliveries of the second over.

Navdeep Saini struck in the next over to dismiss opener Shubman Gill for 1. Siraj returned to get Tom Banton caught behind for an 8-ball 10.

KKR were tottering at 17/4 at the end of six overs – their lowest score in the Powerplay, and also the lowest among all teams this season.

After the fall of four early wickets, Karthik and captain Eoin Morgan added 18 runs together. However, RCB captain Virat Kohli introduced spin in the ninth over and Yuzvendra Chahal trapped Karthik lbw for a 14-ball 4.

Skipper Morgan added another 8 runs with Pat Cummins and 17 with Kuldeep Yadav before becoming Washington Sundar’s first victim of the day. His 34-ball 30 was the highest score of KKR’s innings. Kuldeep and Lockie Ferguson (16-ball 19*) stitched a 27-run partnership off the last 26 deliveries – the most significant stand in the innings. Kuldeep was run out on the last ball for 12 (off 19 balls).