KKR vs RCB Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2020 Match Online?

Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to maintain the momentum they generated from a morale-boosting win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last outing when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their return fixture of the IPL on Wednesday,21 October.

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson roared into the tournament with exceptional figures of 3/15 (four overs) besides 2/2 in the Super-Over to help KKR beat SRH in their previous fixture. It was the 29-year-old's first match of the season and he stepped at a time when their pace spearhead Pat Cummins is struggling to get wickets.

On the other hand, RCB's opener Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers and captain Virat Kohli have all managed to find form with the bat. Kohli, who was struggling in the initial few games of the season, has led his team from the front, while de Villiers has done what he is best known for.