KKR vs RCB Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2020 Match Online?

Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to maintain the momentum they generated from a morale-boosting win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last outing when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their return fixture of the IPL on Wednesday,21 October.
New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson roared into the tournament with exceptional figures of 3/15 (four overs) besides 2/2 in the Super-Over to help KKR beat SRH in their previous fixture. It was the 29-year-old's first match of the season and he stepped at a time when their pace spearhead Pat Cummins is struggling to get wickets.
On the other hand, RCB's opener Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers and captain Virat Kohli have all managed to find form with the bat. Kohli, who was struggling in the initial few games of the season, has led his team from the front, while de Villiers has done what he is best known for.
Here is everything you need to know about the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2020 march:
When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin?
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will start at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, 21 October. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.
Where is the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) being held?
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
Which channel will broadcast match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ?
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select, and on other regional channels of Star Sports.
Where to watch the live streaming of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ?
The live streaming of match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be available on HotStar, Jio TV and Airtel TV.
What are the squads for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ? IPL 2020 match?
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa
Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Tom Banton, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrior, Shivam Mavi, Rinku Singh, Chris Green, M Siddharth and Nikhil Naik
